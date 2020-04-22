Austin Street, Dinosaur Capital Complete 68-Unit Multifamily Building in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

The multifamily property includes 23 workforce housing units.

NEWTON, MASS. — A joint venture between Austin Street Partners, Dinosaur Capital Partners and Oaktree Development has completed construction of 28 Austin Street, a 68-unit multifamily building in Newton, a western suburb of Boston. The property features 33 one- and 35 two-bedroom apartments, including 23 workforce housing units that are reserved for renters earning less than 80 percent of the area median income. Leasing has begun and many tenants have already moved in. Eastern Bank provided $25.7 million in construction and permanent financing for the project. Stantec and GreenStaxx designed the project. NEI General Contracting constructed the building.