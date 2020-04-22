REBusinessOnline

Austin Street, Dinosaur Capital Complete 68-Unit Multifamily Building in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

28-austin-boston

The multifamily property includes 23 workforce housing units.

NEWTON, MASS. — A joint venture between Austin Street Partners, Dinosaur Capital Partners and Oaktree Development has completed construction of 28 Austin Street, a 68-unit multifamily building in Newton, a western suburb of Boston. The property features 33 one- and 35 two-bedroom apartments, including 23 workforce housing units that are reserved for renters earning less than 80 percent of the area median income. Leasing has begun and many tenants have already moved in. Eastern Bank provided $25.7 million in construction and permanent financing for the project. Stantec and GreenStaxx designed the project. NEI General Contracting constructed the building.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
Apr
29
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business