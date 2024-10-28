Monday, October 28, 2024
Springside in Powder Springs, Ga., offers apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts directly across from Thurman Springs Park.
Joint Venture Delivers 226-Unit Springside Multifamily Community in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

POWDER SPRINGS, GA. — A joint venture between Novare Group, BCDC and PointOne Holdings has delivered Springside, a 226-unit multifamily community in Powder Springs, roughly 20 miles northwest of Atlanta. Situated directly across from Thurman Springs Park, Springside offers apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts.

Amenities at the community include a fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck, pet park, outdoor entertainment areas, dog spa and outdoor grilling stations. Select units also feature private garages.

RAM Partners will manage and lease the property on behalf of the owners. Monthly rental rates at Springside range from $1,429 to $3,102, according to Apartments.com.

