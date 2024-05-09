Joint Venture Delivers 280-Unit Affordable Housing Project in North Houston

HOUSTON — A joint venture between Westmont Hospitality Group and DC Partners has delivered Torrey Chase Apartments, a 280-unit affordable housing project in North Houston. The property consists of five buildings that house one- and two-bedroom units that are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a dog park and a children’s play area. STOA Architects designed Torrey Chase, which was 75 percent preleased as of the grand opening ceremony in April.