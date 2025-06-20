Joint Venture Delivers 312-Unit Apartment Community in West Columbia, South Carolina

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A joint venture between Fickling & Co., Novare Group and BCDC has delivered Langley Pointe, a 312-unit luxury apartment community located on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia. Classic Plains served as the general contractor for the project, and SGN+A was the architect. Protective Life Insurance Co. provided construction financing.

Situated less than one mile from Lexington Medical Center, Langley Pointe sits on 38 acres and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 966 square feet to 1,438 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Rental rates for a one-bedroom apartment begin at $2,490. Amenities at the property include a gated entrance, clubhouse, coworking space, resort-style swimming pool with sunning ledges, electric vehicle charging stations, fitness center with yoga room, outdoor kitchen, entertainment area, pet spa and a fully equipped dog park.