Friday, September 11, 2026
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buford-business-center
Buford Creek Business Center spans three buildings and totals 686,400 square feet of industrial space.
DevelopmentGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

Joint Venture Delivers 686,400 SF Speculative Industrial Park in Buford, Georgia

by Abby Cox

BUFORD, GA. — A joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. and a consortium led by CBRE Japan has delivered Buford Creek Business Center, a three-building, 686,400-square-foot speculative industrial park located in Buford, a northeast suburb of Atlanta in Gwinnett County.

Building 100 at Buford Creek Business Center is a 349,440-square-foot cross-dock warehouse with 40-foot clear heights and 64 trailer parking spaces. Buildings 200 and 300, which are both rear-load buildings, each total 168,400 square feet and include 36-foot clear heights with 40 and 24 trailer parking spots, respectively.

Todd Barton, Mark Hawks, Joanna Blaesing and Matt Higgins of CBRE are leasing the project on behalf of ownership. The project team included architect Atlas Collaborative and general contractor The Conlan Co.

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