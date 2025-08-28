Joint Venture Delivers 798-Bed Student Housing Community Near Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — A joint venture between LV Collective, Kayne Anderson Real Estate, Pacific Life and JE Dunn Capital Partners has delivered Rambler Atlanta, a 798-bed student housing community located at 736 Peachtree St. NE in Midtown Atlanta. The 467,000-square-foot development offers 215 units in studio through six-bedroom configurations for students attending the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech).

The community rises 19 stories and features shared amenities, including an active lobby with a Daydreamer coffee shop; private study rooms and six conference rooms; a kitchenette with an outdoor terrace; a rooftop deck with a pool, hot tub and lounge seating; and a fitness center, sauna and yoga studio.

The development team included Niles Bolton Associates, JE Dunn Construction, Archie Bolden, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture and Ironwood DDG.