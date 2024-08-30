Friday, August 30, 2024
Located in Aurora, Colo., Tempo Nine Mile Station features 255 apartments and 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. (Rendering credit KTGY Architects)
Joint Venture Develops 255-Unit Tempo Nine Mile Station Apartments in Aurora, Colorado

by Amy Works

AURORA, COLO. — A joint venture between Draper and Kramer Inc., Koebel and Co., Mile High Development and Urban Roots Development is developing Tempo Nine Mile Station, a multifamily community with 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space at the northeast corner of Parker Road and Peoria Street in Aurora. The property is part of The Point, a 22-acre master-planned development with walkable grocery, restaurant, retail and green spaces.

Preleasing now, Tempo Nine Mile Station features 255 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, ranging in size from 542 square feet to 1,321 square feet. Monthly rental rates for available units were not disclosed. Community amenities include an outdoor pool and landscaped courtyard, a community room, coworking spaces, high-speed Wi-Fi, a bike/ski/kayak storage room, yoga studio, rooftop fitness center and a party deck.

The project team includes KTGY Architects and Brinkmann Constructors. The project was financed by a HUD 221(d)(4) loan originated by PGIM Real Estate.

