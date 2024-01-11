Thursday, January 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
HospitalityLoansNew YorkNortheast

Joint Venture Funds $64.5M Loan for Refinancing, Conversion of Queens Hotel

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between California-based Sabal Investment Holdings and global real estate companies Bsafal Inc. and Argo Real Estate has funded $64.5 million in financing for the 353-room LaGuardia Plaza Hotel in Queens. The borrower, Pennsylvania-based Synergy Hospitality Management, will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt and fund renovations to the guestrooms, common areas and amenity spaces. Moving forward, the hotel will be operated under the DoubleTree by Hilton brand. New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage arranged the loan.

You may also like

Partnership Acquires 308-Room El Tropicano Hotel in San...

JLL Arranges Sale of 107-Room Home2 Suites by...

Red Oak Capital Provides $5.8M Loan for D.C....

Lightstone Receives $165.5M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $41.2M Bridge Loan for...

Denholtz Properties Acquires 723,734 SF Industrial Portfolio in...

JLL Negotiates 5,084 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s...

Managed IT Services Simplify Multifamily Operations

Aker Acquires Boston Apartment Building for $70M