Joint Venture Funds $64.5M Loan for Refinancing, Conversion of Queens Hotel

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between California-based Sabal Investment Holdings and global real estate companies Bsafal Inc. and Argo Real Estate has funded $64.5 million in financing for the 353-room LaGuardia Plaza Hotel in Queens. The borrower, Pennsylvania-based Synergy Hospitality Management, will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt and fund renovations to the guestrooms, common areas and amenity spaces. Moving forward, the hotel will be operated under the DoubleTree by Hilton brand. New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage arranged the loan.