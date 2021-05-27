REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Opens 16-Story Office Building in Dallas’ Deep Ellum District

The developers of The Stack in Deep Ellum recruited international muralist Tristan Eaton to paint an 8,500-square-foot mural on the building's exterior.

DALLAS — A joint venture between Westdale Real Estate Investment & Management, Ivanhoe Cambridge and Hines has opened The Stack, a 16-story office building in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas. Designed by 5G Studio Collaborative, the property consists of 200,000 square feet of office space and 15,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a terrace with views of the Dallas skyline, fitness center, coffee and cocktail lounge, electric car charging stations and private tenant balconies. Hines plans to relocate its Dallas office to an 11,000-square-foot space within The Stack later this year.

