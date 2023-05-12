Joint Venture Opens 248-Room Co-Living Building at Parks at Walter Reed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Urban Atlantic, Triden Development Group, Hines and joint venture partner Bridge Investment Group have opened Common Clover, a fully furnished, 248-room co-living building in Washington, D.C. Situated within The Parks at Walter Reed, a 66-acre mixed-use redevelopment, the property features suites with two to five private bedrooms, fully stocked kitchens, multiple bathrooms and in-unit laundry. Amenities include coworking space, a library, rooftop deck, courtyard with grilling stations, fitness center, game room and club lounge with a bar. The building also includes 21,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Rental rates start at $1,207 for a 116-square-foot studio, according to Apartments.com.