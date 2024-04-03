Wednesday, April 3, 2024
The Saint Grand in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood also includes 45,000 square feet of office space and 8,000 square feet of retail space. (Rendering courtesy of Mavrek Development)
Joint Venture Opens 248-Unit Saint Grand Luxury Apartment Complex in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — A joint venture between Mavrek Development, Double Eagle Development, Luxury Living and GW Properties has opened The Saint Grand, a 248-unit luxury apartment complex in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood. In addition to the apartment units, the project includes 45,000 square feet of office space and 8,000 square feet of street-level retail space. The first residents began moving in last month. Amenities include a fitness center, coworking spaces, lounges and a rooftop pool deck that is scheduled to open in May. The project team included architecture firm NORR, general contractor Lendlease and interior designer Harken Interiors. Cushman & Wakefield is handling residential and commercial property management.

