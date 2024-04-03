Joint Venture Opens 248-Unit Saint Grand Luxury Apartment Complex in Chicago

CHICAGO — A joint venture between Mavrek Development, Double Eagle Development, Luxury Living and GW Properties has opened The Saint Grand, a 248-unit luxury apartment complex in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood. In addition to the apartment units, the project includes 45,000 square feet of office space and 8,000 square feet of street-level retail space. The first residents began moving in last month. Amenities include a fitness center, coworking spaces, lounges and a rooftop pool deck that is scheduled to open in May. The project team included architecture firm NORR, general contractor Lendlease and interior designer Harken Interiors. Cushman & Wakefield is handling residential and commercial property management.