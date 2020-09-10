Joint Venture Opens 254-Bed The Enclave Student Housing Near the University of California, Berkeley

The Enclave offers 254 beds of student housing two blocks from the University of California, Berkeley campus.

BERKELEY, CALIF. — A joint venture between WEST Builders and Spectrum Partners has completed The Enclave, a 253-bed student housing community master leased to the University of California, Berkeley.

The property offers shared amenities including retail space occupied by a vegan hamburger restaurant, an upscale sandwich shop and a virtual reality experience operator; two outdoor terraces; an interior courtyard; and a large rooftop deck.