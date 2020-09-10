REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Opens 254-Bed The Enclave Student Housing Near the University of California, Berkeley

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

Enclave

The Enclave offers 254 beds of student housing two blocks from the University of California, Berkeley campus.

BERKELEY, CALIF. — A joint venture between WEST Builders and Spectrum Partners has completed The Enclave, a 253-bed student housing community master leased to the University of California, Berkeley.

The property offers shared amenities including retail space occupied by a vegan hamburger restaurant, an upscale sandwich shop and a virtual reality experience operator; two outdoor terraces; an interior courtyard; and a large rooftop deck.

