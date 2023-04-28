Joint Venture Opens 255-Room Embassy Suites by Hilton Panama City Beach Resort

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. — A joint venture between The St. Joe Co., Hilton and Key International have opened the Embassy Suites by Hilton Panama City Beach Resort, a 255-room resort overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.

Located in the popular Florida Panhandle vacation town of Panama City Beach, the resort features one- and two-bedroom suites, including two-bedroom family suites and suites with bunk beds. The resort features a pool complex with a waterslide and hot tub, a fitness center, a business center and approximately 15,500 square feet of meeting and event space.

The property also includes two restaurants: Blu Bar & Grill, which will serve lunch and dinner, and Fin, which will provide guests with complimentary breakfast. Vue 55, a 3,800 square-foot open-air event venue on the fifth floor, will also be available for weddings and group functions.

The resort is in the Pier Park shopping and entertainment district. According to the Panama City Beach website, Pier Park currently offers 124 stores, as well as restaurants such as Dick’s Last Resort and Hook’d Pier Bar and Grill, an IMAX theater and a Ferris wheel.

“The location of this resort is unlike anything in the market,” says Mike Chouri, general manager of the resort. “Our guests are able to park their vehicles upon arrival, enjoy the beach right across the street, experience great amenities on property, and easily walk to dozens of shops and restaurants.”

St. Joe’s hotel portfolio now consists of 871 hotel rooms. The company is currently building four additional hotels, which will bring that total to 1,298 rooms.

— Channing Hamilton