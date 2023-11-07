Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Beckon features a mix of 52 studios, 142 one-bedroom, 64 two-bedroom and five three-bedroom apartments. (Photo courtesy of Greystar)
Joint Venture Opens 263-Unit Beckon Apartments in Downtown Durham

by John Nelson

DURHAM, N.C. — A joint venture between Ivanhoe Cambridge, Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) and Greystar has opened Beckon, a six-story, 263-unit apartment community located at 311 Liggett St. in Durham. The property features a mix of 52 studios, 142 one-bedroom, 64 two-bedroom and five three-bedroom apartments. Rental rates start at $1,570 per month and renters can receive one month of free rent, according to the property website.

Amenities include a pool, courtyard, fitness center, sky lounge, clubroom, outdoor kitchen, coworking spaces, private conference rooms, pet wash station, dog park, an urban pocket park and an onsite parking garage with EV charging capabilities. Additionally, Beckon features 5,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space that will include Crank Arm Brewery.

