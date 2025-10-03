Friday, October 3, 2025
Joint Venture Opens 300,000 SF Mixed-Use Building at McEwen Northside in Metro Nashville

by John Nelson

FRANKLIN, TENN. — A joint venture between Boyle Investment Co., Northwood Investors and Northwood Ravin has opened Block E, a new 300,000-square-foot mixed-use building in Franklin, a city in Nashville’s Cool Springs district. The nine-story, $125 million property is one of the anchors of the McEwen Northside mixed-use development.

Block E features a modern training room, full-service fitness center, offices, ground-level retail space and a parking garage. Office tenants include TMPartners PLLC, also the project’s architect, and Designed Conveyor Systems, a supply chain company. Retail tenants include Culinary Dropout, Oak Hall and Hawkers Asian Street Food. In addition to TMPartners, the design-build team includes civil engineer Kimley-Horn and general contractor Hoar Construction.

Northwestern Mutual partnered with Boyle Investment, Northwood Investors and Northwood Ravin on the project.

