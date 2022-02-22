REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Plans 495-Unit Apartment Development in Tejon Ranch Commerce Center in California

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Western

TEJON RANCH, CALIF. — Tejon Ranch Co. has formed a joint venture with Majestic Realty Co. to develop up to 495 apartments on the east side of the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC) immediately adjacent to the Outlets at Tejon.

Situated on 22 acres, the project will transform TRCC into a mixed-use community offering live, work and play opportunities. Offering a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, the development will also feature a mixed-use town square joined with a Main Street feature, a clubhouse, fitness facilities, pool area and paseos that will provide walkable connectivity throughout.

Construction is slated to begin in late 2022, with delivery of the first units approximately 12 months later at the end of 2023.

