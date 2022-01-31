REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Purchases 115-Acre Parcel in Jupiter, Florida for Industrial Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

JUPITER, FLA. — A joint venture between PCCP LLC, Woodmont Industrial Partners and Butters has purchased 115 acres in Jupiter. The site is situated within Palm Beach Park of Commerce, a 1,200-acre master-planned industrial park located 23 miles northwest of West Palm Beach. The seller and sales price for the land were not disclosed.

The parcel is zoned for industrial use and the site plan approval is now in process. The joint venture plans to develop eight industrial buildings totaling approximately 1.5 million square feet at the site. The speculative project will feature concrete tilt-up construction, and the first two buildings for development will include a 301,145-square-foot warehouse with anticipated completion in January 2023 and a 50,094-square-foot warehouse anticipated for completion in July 2023.

Palm Beach Park of Commerce is home to more than 70 businesses and 1,400 employees with tenants including Amazon, Walgreens, CSX and McLane. The site is situated close to the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 95.

