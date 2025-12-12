Friday, December 12, 2025
1-N-Dale-Mabry-Tampa
Enverra plans to invest $4 million to elevate the 260,000-square-foot office property with a coffee bar, landscaped outdoor terrace, enhanced street-level curb appeal and upgrades to the current fitness center, conference facilities and common areas.
Joint Venture Purchases 13-Story Office Tower in Tampa’s Westshore Neighborhood

by Abby Cox

TAMPA, FLA. — A joint venture between Enverra Real Estate Partners and a New York City-based family office has acquired 1 North Dale Mabry, a 13-story, 260,000-square-foot office tower in the Westshore submarket of Tampa. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but Business Observer Florida reports that Bridge Investment sold the property in a short-sale for $40 million, roughly five years after acquiring the property for $56.5 million. The office property offers floor-to-ceiling windows, a fitness center, conference facility and a renovated lobby. Additionally, 1 North Dale Mabry is home to various tenants such as Travelers Insurance, Marsh & McLennan Agency, Rissman Law Firm, Ideal Image and PCL Construction.

Atlanta-based Enverra plans to invest $4 million to elevate the property with a coffee bar, landscaped outdoor terrace and upgrades to the current fitness center, conference facilities and other common areas.

