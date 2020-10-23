Joint Venture Purchases Chicago Apartment Building for $32.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The 72-unit apartment building is fully leased.

CHICAGO — Dwelle, a joint venture between Drew Breneman’s firm RiseInvest and Sam Meyer, has acquired a 72-unit apartment building in Chicago for $32.8 million. The fully leased property is located at 1247-1249 W. Madison St. in the West Loop. The property also includes six commercial units and a heated parking garage. Dwelle’s investors are high-net-worth individuals looking to invest in real estate over the long term and generate dividend income in a tax-efficient manner.