Joint Venture Purchases Historic Wells Building in Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Data Centers, Industrial, Midwest, Office, Wisconsin

The Wells Building serves as a carrier hotel and data center.

MILWAUKEE — An affiliate of fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty LLC, in partnership with Harrison Street, has acquired Milwaukee’s historic Wells Building. The 15-story, 165,000-square-foot building is located at 324 E. Wisconsin Ave. and dates back to 1901. The property has a long history as a communications center and once served as the Milwaukee headquarters for Western Union Telegraph Co. Today, the building serves as a carrier hotel and data center. A carrier hotel is a building in a downtown location that houses networks and cloud services. The buyer plans to make significant investments in the building’s power and cooling infrastructure. Ascendant Holdings LLC, a Wisconsin-based commercial real estate development and investment company, was the seller.

