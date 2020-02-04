REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Purchases Shelborne South Beach Hotel for $120M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

Shelborne South Beach Hotel opened in 1941 in the Art Deco district, seven miles from downtown Miami.

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — A joint venture between King Street Real Estate GP LLC, Westdale Properties and Cedar Capital Partners has purchased Shelborne South Beach Hotel, a 275-room hotel in Miami Beach, for $120 million. The beachside hotel opened in 1941 in the Art Deco district, seven miles from downtown Miami. The hotel offers a pool; pool deck; sky terrace; several meeting and event spaces; beachside services including beach chairs and towels, and waverunner, parasailing and paddleboard rentals; nightly happy hour; and live music on the weekends. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020