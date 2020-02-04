Joint Venture Purchases Shelborne South Beach Hotel for $120M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

Shelborne South Beach Hotel opened in 1941 in the Art Deco district, seven miles from downtown Miami.

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — A joint venture between King Street Real Estate GP LLC, Westdale Properties and Cedar Capital Partners has purchased Shelborne South Beach Hotel, a 275-room hotel in Miami Beach, for $120 million. The beachside hotel opened in 1941 in the Art Deco district, seven miles from downtown Miami. The hotel offers a pool; pool deck; sky terrace; several meeting and event spaces; beachside services including beach chairs and towels, and waverunner, parasailing and paddleboard rentals; nightly happy hour; and live music on the weekends. The seller was not disclosed.