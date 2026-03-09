Monday, March 9, 2026
The Bold, a new apartment building in Queens, also houses along with 8,636 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 101 self-storage units.
Joint Venture Receives $111M Loan for Refinancing of Queens Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — American Lions, which is a joint venture between locally based developers Fetner Properties and Lions Group, has received a $111 million bridge loan for the refinancing of The Bold, a 164-unit apartment building in Queens. Designed by SLCE Architects, the 28-story building is located at 2701 Jackson Ave. in the borough’s Long Island City area and includes 50 affordable housing residences. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The amenity package consists of a coworking lounge, gym with a climbing wall, party room with a bar and kitchen, clubhouse lounge, media room and a golf simulator room. Christopher Peck, Nicco Lupo, Michael Shmuely, Alex Staikos and Adam Dietrich of JLL arranged the loan through PGIM Real Estate.

