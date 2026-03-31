Joint Venture Receives $175M Construction Loan for Office-to-Residential Conversion in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between Broad Street Development, Los Angeles-based PCCP and One Investment Management has received a $175 million construction loan for an office-to-residential conversion project in Lower Manhattan. The joint venture will convert the 400,000-square-foot office building at 80 Broad St., which is known locally as The Maritime Building, into a 326-unit apartment complex. Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani, Holden Witkoff and Niv Shahmoon of Newmark arranged the financing through Derby Lane Partners on behalf of the joint venture. The development team, which includes Rawlings Architects, will utilize New York City’s 467-m office-to-residential tax incentive program as part of the project’s capitalization. A construction timeline was not announced.