Joint Venture Receives $205M Bridge Loan for Brooklyn Apartment Complex

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between two locally based development and investment firms, Domain Cos. and Silverstein Properties, has received a $205 million bridge loan for 420 Carroll Street, a 360-unit apartment complex located in the Gowanus area of Brooklyn. The property consists of two buildings that rise 16 and 21 stories and house 35 studios, 150 one-bedroom units, 64 two-bedroom residences and 20 three-bedroom apartments, 25 percent of which are reserved as affordable housing. Amenities include a resident clubroom and library, media and game room, demonstration kitchen with private dining space, a fitness center with a yoga studio, waterfront park, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a rooftop terrace. The property also features 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, as well as 14,700 square feet of second-floor commercial space. Christopher Peck, Peter Rotchford and Nicco Lupo of JLL arranged the loan through global investment management firm AllianceBernstein.