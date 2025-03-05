Joint Venture Receives $21M Construction Loan for Self-Storage Redevelopment in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — A joint venture between LaTerra Development and Platinum Storage has received a $21 million loan for a self-storage redevelopment project in Irving. The site at 2488 Market Place Blvd. formerly supported retail use and is adjacent to an existing Home Depot store and a future H-E-B grocery store. The project will transform the former retail site into a 195,000-square-foot facility. The number of units was not disclosed, but the facility will feature climate-controlled space and RV storage capabilities. An affiliate of New York City-based Andover Properties provided the loan.