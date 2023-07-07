Saturday, July 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The-Virginia-Seguin-Texas
Upon full completion in 2025, The Virginia in Seguin, Texas, will total 424 units.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyTexas

Joint Venture Receives $32.1M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project Near San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SEGUIN, TEXAS — A joint venture between Periscope Capital Investment and Verdot Capital has received a $32.1 million construction loan for The Virginia, a 198-unit development in the western San Antonio suburb of Seguin. The Virginia will rise three stories and offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Alanna Ellis, Jeff Lepley and Alex Sheaffer of JLL arranged the 15-year, floating-rate loan through an undisclosed regional bank on behalf of the development team. The first phase of the project is slated for a 2024 completion. A second phase is set to deliver in 2025, bringing the total units at the community to 424.

You may also like

Novare Group Opens 286-Unit Multifamily Community in Atlanta

JQ Group Completes Development of 263-Unit Madison Point...

ZOM Living Delivers 214-Unit Multifamily Development in Tampa

Newmark Arranges Sale of 904,495 SF Industrial Property...

Brazos Residential Acquires 606-Unit Thread Apartments in Dallas

Granite Harbor Provides Equity Financing for Metro Houston...

USI Insurance Services Signs 8,321 SF Office Lease...

Lincoln Equities, H.I.G. to Develop 380,000 SF Life...

Agilent Technologies to Undertake $22M Expansion of Manufacturing...