Joint Venture Receives $32.1M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project Near San Antonio

SEGUIN, TEXAS — A joint venture between Periscope Capital Investment and Verdot Capital has received a $32.1 million construction loan for The Virginia, a 198-unit development in the western San Antonio suburb of Seguin. The Virginia will rise three stories and offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Alanna Ellis, Jeff Lepley and Alex Sheaffer of JLL arranged the 15-year, floating-rate loan through an undisclosed regional bank on behalf of the development team. The first phase of the project is slated for a 2024 completion. A second phase is set to deliver in 2025, bringing the total units at the community to 424.