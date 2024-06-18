Joint Venture Receives $575M Refinancing for Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. — JLL’s Hotel & Hospitality group has arranged $575 in refinancing for the Diplomat Beach Resort, a 1,000-room beachfront resort located in Hollywood, roughly 10 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles north of Miami.

Kevin Davis and Mike Huth of JLL secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between funds managed by Trinity Investments and funds managed by UBS Asset Management’s Real Estate & Private Markets Multi-Managers business that acquired the property in 2023. Citi and Deutsche Bank provided the five-year, floating-rate loan, which also included mezzanine financing provided by Ohana Real Estate Investors and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

Comprising a 36-story tower, the property features 200,000 square feet of meeting and events space in addition to the guest rooms and suites. Amenities at the resort include a 15,000-square-foot spa, six restaurants and bars, multiple swimming pools and waterfalls. The resort, which Hilton Hotels and Resorts currently manages under its Curio Collection by Hilton brand, underwent a $90 million renovation and repositioning in 2018.