Passaic Logistics Center is located seven miles from the New Jersey Turnpike and 12 miles from New York City.
Joint Venture Receives $65.4M in Bridge Financing for Northern New Jersey Industrial Property

by Taylor Williams

PASSAIC, N.J. — A joint venture between Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC and Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial Group has received $65.4 million in bridge financing for a 295,506-square-foot industrial property in Northern New Jersey. Built on a 17.7-acre site at 122 Eighth St. in 2024, Passaic Logistics Center features a clear height of 40 feet, 40 dock-high doors, 130-foot truck court depths and parking for 55 trailers and 167 cars. In addition, the building can accommodate a single or multiple users. JLL arranged the financing through TPG Real Estate Credit on behalf of the joint venture. Specific loan terms were not disclosed.

