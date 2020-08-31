REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Receives $65M Construction Financing for Student Housing Community Near University of Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

Communal amenities at the 604-bed student housing complex will include ground floor retail space, outdoor courtyards, pools, private study lounges, a clubroom and a fitness center.

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — A joint venture between 908 Group, Scannell Properties and Atlantic American Partners has received $65 million in construction financing for an unnamed development of a 604-bed student housing community near the University of Florida in Gainesville. First Merchant’s Bank, First Financial Bank and Old National Bank provided the construction loan for the community. TSB Capital Advisors acted as special advisor in the financing. The project will offer a mix of one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. Communal amenities will include ground-floor retail space, outdoor courtyards, pools, private study lounges, a clubroom and a fitness center. The community is scheduled for completion in fall 2022. Humphrey’s & Partners designed the asset, and Arco-Murray is the general contractor. Houston-based multifamily operator Asset Living will manage the community upon completion.

