Joint Venture Refinances 615,305 SF Office, Life Sciences Campus in Bedford, Massachusetts

BEDFORD, MASS. — A joint venture between Anchor Line Partners and Alloy Properties has refinanced The Core at Crosby, a 615,305-square-foot office and life sciences campus in Bedford, a northwestern suburb of Boston. Berlin Hyp, the commercial real estate finance arm of LBBW, provided the debt for the nine-building campus, which is anchored by software provider AspenTech. Robert Griffin, David Douvadjian Sr., David Douvadjian Jr., Timothy O’Donnell, Edward Maher and Matthew Pullen of Newmark arranged the debt on behalf of the joint venture.