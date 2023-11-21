Joint Venture Releases Plans, Renderings for Mixed-Use Destination in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — A joint venture between SED Development LLC, JMA Ventures LLC and Machete Group Inc. have released new plans and renderings for a mixed-use destination in downtown Orlando. The project, dubbed the Orlando Sports + Entertainment District, will span 8.5 acres adjacent to Amway Center, the home arena for the NBA’s Orlando Magic.

The 900,000-square-foot destination will include a 260-room hotel with an outdoor lounge and pool deck, as well as meeting space and a chef-driven restaurant. Other components will include a 270-unit high-rise apartment tower, 200,000 square feet of Class A offices that are 30 percent preleased, 1.5 acres of central green space, 100,000 square feet of shops and restaurants and a 3,500-seat live music venue that can double as an events space with the capacity to host up to 1,000 guests.

The construction timeline for Orlando Sports + Entertainment District was not released.