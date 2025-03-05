Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Brooklyn & Church in Charlotte will consist of 460 apartments and 57,000 square feet of retail space. (Rendering courtesy of MRP Realty)
Joint Venture Secures Financing for Office-to-Residential Conversion Project for Former Duke Energy Building in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A joint venture between MRP Realty, Asana Partners and Rockefeller Group has received construction financing for Brooklyn & Church, an adaptive reuse project in Charlotte. The project will convert the former Duke Energy headquarters, located at 526 S. Church St., into a 460-unit apartment community with 57,000 square feet of retail space. The financing amount and construction timeline were not disclosed.

The Duke Energy headquarters was originally built in 1975. MRP Realty and Asana Partners acquired the building in 2022. The building’s core and shell will be preserved, but the façade will be reskinned with new windows and balconies. Once converted, Brooklyn & Church will comprise 800,000 square feet across 13 stories, with amenities including a rooftop deck and pool with grilling stations, fitness center and spa space, coworking space, bike room and a dog run with pet spa. The property’s loft-style apartments will have 13.6-foot, exposed ceilings.

In addition to the apartments and ground-floor retail space, the property will offer a new three-story, 30,000-square-foot retail building at the corner of Church Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue that will be connected to the main building via a 60-foot walkway.

