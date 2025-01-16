Thursday, January 16, 2025
Marq at The Pinehills in Plymouth totals 220 units. The property was built in 2016.
Joint Venture Sells 220-Unit Apartment Complex in Plymouth, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

PLYMOUTH, MASS. — A joint venture between Alliance Realty Partners and an undisclosed institutional investor has sold Marq at The Pinehills, a 220-unit apartment complex in Plymouth, located south of Boston. Built on seven acres in 2016 within the 3,200-acre Pinehills master-planned development, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of just over 1,000 square feet. Amenities include a clubroom, outdoor heated pool with a sundeck, fitness center and coworking space. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented the joint venture in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

