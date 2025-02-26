Joint Venture Sells 220,240 SF Building at Echo Park 303 in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Echo Real Estate Capital, in joint venture with Grandview Partners, has completed the sale of Echo Park 303 – Building A in Glendale to LBA Logistics for an undisclosed price. Will Strong, Molly Hunt, Michael Matchett, Madeline Warren and Jack Stamets of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West represented the seller in the transaction.

Located at 9701 N. 151st Ave., the freestanding building offers 220,240 square feet of industrial space on 13.7 acres. The asset is park of a larger 38.6-acre industrial business park that also includes a 455,936-square-foot building. Echo Park 303 was originally designed by LGE Design Build.