Joint Venture Sells 312-Unit Altís Ludlam Trail Apartments in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — A joint venture sponsored by The Altman Cos. has sold Altís Ludlam Trail, a 312-unit apartment community located in Miami. Developed between 2020 and 2022, the property was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. GID purchased the property for an undisclosed price, and the company’s in-house property management company, Windsor Communities, will operate the community going forward. Altman, a wholly owned subsidiary of BBX Capital Real Estate, developed Altís Ludlam Trail in partnership with MV Real Estate Holdings and The Mattoni Group.

