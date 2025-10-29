Joint Venture Sells 88,015 SF Self-Storage Facility in Lehi, Utah

LEHI, UTAH — A joint venture between Gardner Group, a Salt Lake City-based full-service commercial real estate development and management company, and Management Elevated, a Utah-based self-storage third-party manager and consulting firm, has completed the sale of Saratoga Storage, a 676-unit self-storage facility in Lehi. Constructed in 2023, Saratoga Storage consists of three single-story buildings with 100 drive-up units. The property offers a gated entry with a digital keypad, a separate onsite management office in front of the entrance gate, a 24/7 video surveillance throughout the facility, asphalt driveways and units with roll-up doors. Jordan Farrer and Adam Schlosser of The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction.