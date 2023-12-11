Monday, December 11, 2023
Sullivan-Parke-Forks-Township-Pennsylvania
Sullivan Parke in Forks Township, Pennsylvania, totals 102 units.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvania

Joint Venture Sells Lehigh Valley Apartment Complex for $35.5M

by Taylor Williams

FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA. — A joint venture between Ashley Development Corp. and Black Bear Asset Management (BBAM) has sold Sullivan Parke, a 102-unit apartment complex in the Lehigh Valley community of Forks Township, for $35.5 million. Sullivan Parke consists of four buildings on seven acres and features amenities such as a multiple fitness centers, lounges and outdoor recreation areas. Emil DePasquale and Brandon Harris of Black Bear Capital Partners, a subsidiary of BBAM, arranged $19.2 million in acquisition financing on behalf of the undisclosed buyer.

