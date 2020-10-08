REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Sells Newly Built Apartment Complex Near Atlanta for $65.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Promenade at Newnan Crossing include a pool, clubhouse, car charging station, fitness center, a business center and storage space.

NEWNAN, GA. — A joint venture between PointOne Holdings, Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) and Novare Group has sold Promenade at Newnan Crossing, a 298-unit apartment community in Newnan, for $65.8 million. The property, which was delivered in 2019, comprises a mix of three-story buildings offering apartment units and for-rent townhomes with units averaging 942 square feet. The community spans 24 acres and offers studio to three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, clubhouse, car charging station, fitness center, a business center and storage space. Glen Allen, Va.-based Capital Square 1031 acquired the asset. David Gutting of Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) represented the sellers in the transaction.

Humphreys & Partners Architects and Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. designed the community. Hathaway Construction Services was the general contractor. Promenade at Newnan Crossing is located at 1450 Newnan Crossing, 37 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta. The property is situated near LINC, a 25.5-mile walking trail.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  