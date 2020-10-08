Joint Venture Sells Newly Built Apartment Complex Near Atlanta for $65.8M

Communal amenities at Promenade at Newnan Crossing include a pool, clubhouse, car charging station, fitness center, a business center and storage space.

NEWNAN, GA. — A joint venture between PointOne Holdings, Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) and Novare Group has sold Promenade at Newnan Crossing, a 298-unit apartment community in Newnan, for $65.8 million. The property, which was delivered in 2019, comprises a mix of three-story buildings offering apartment units and for-rent townhomes with units averaging 942 square feet. The community spans 24 acres and offers studio to three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, clubhouse, car charging station, fitness center, a business center and storage space. Glen Allen, Va.-based Capital Square 1031 acquired the asset. David Gutting of Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) represented the sellers in the transaction.

Humphreys & Partners Architects and Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. designed the community. Hathaway Construction Services was the general contractor. Promenade at Newnan Crossing is located at 1450 Newnan Crossing, 37 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta. The property is situated near LINC, a 25.5-mile walking trail.