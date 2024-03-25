Monday, March 25, 2024
Joint Venture to Break Ground on 1,316-Bed Student Housing Development Near Florida State University

by John Nelson

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — A joint venture between Core Spaces, Peerless Development and an affiliate of Inland Acquisitions has announced plans for Hub Tallahassee, a student housing development located near Florida State University. The development site is located within a qualified opportunity zone near the northeast corner of the university’s campus.

Upon completion, the seven-story community will offer 1,316 beds across 367 units in studio, one-, two-, three-, four-, five- and six-bedroom configurations. Completion is scheduled for fall 2026. Amenities at the property will include a rooftop swimming pool, fitness center, spa, private study rooms and adjacent parking.

The project team includes Juneau Construction Co. and Niles Bolton Associates. Ian Bradley of TSB Capital Advisors secured construction financing, and Mark Cosenza and David Neboyskey of Inland worked on behalf of the company’s affiliate in the joint venture transaction.

