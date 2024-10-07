Monday, October 7, 2024
The-Valient-Berkeley-CA
The Valiant will offer 262 beds of housing for students attending the University of California, Berkeley. (Rendering provided by Kennedy Wilson)
Joint Venture to Break Ground on 262-Bed Student Housing Development Near UC Berkeley

by Amy Works

BERKELEY, CALIF. — A joint venture between Canyon Partners Real Estate, The Martin Group and Valiance Capital is set to break ground on The Valiant, a 262-bed student housing development located near the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley) campus. Construction on the project is expected to begin imminently with completion planned for fall 2026.

The joint venture recently closed on a senior construction loan for the development that was provided by Kennedy Wilson. Further details on the financing were not disclosed.

The eight-story community will feature 83 units and 1,461 square feet of retail space. Shared amenities will include a study lobby, fitness center, rooftop deck lounge, gathering spaces, private study lounges and secured bike stations. 

