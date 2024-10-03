Thursday, October 3, 2024
Capital Healthcare Properties and HSG Medical are transforming the 43,000-square-foot property at 1836 Freedom Drive in Naperville into an ambulatory surgery treatment center.
DevelopmentHealthcareIllinoisMidwest

Joint Venture to Convert 43,000 SF Former Fitness Facility in Suburban Chicago into Cardiovascular Center

by Kristin Harlow

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — A joint venture between Capital Healthcare Properties and HSG Medical has entered the permitting phase of a project to create a specialized cardiovascular center in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. The outpatient ambulatory surgery treatment center (ASTC) will be built for a Chicago-area healthcare system. The ASTC will transform a former 43,000-square-foot fitness facility at 1836 Freedom Drive. The joint venture has been coordinating with consultants, the health system and the city for over a year. The original design and use of the building as a fitness center, including 25-foot ceiling heights and minimal columns, promotes an efficient and flexible floor plan to maximize the space for a complex healthcare build-out, according to the development team. The building, constructed in 2008, sits on a five-acre lot and offers more than 200 parking spaces.

Construction is set to commence this quarter, with the first patients expected to be seen in the new facility in 2026. The project team includes architects Antunovich Associates and HDR, civil engineer V3 Cos., mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer IMEG, landscape architect Hitchcock Design Group and general contractor Boldt.

