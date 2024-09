SEGUIN, TEXAS — A joint venture between Collett & Associates and the Alexander Family will develop Seguin Crossing, a 135,000-square-foot shopping center that will be located roughly 35 miles northeast of San Antonio. Valued at $25 million, the 14-acre development will be home to retailers such as Hobby Lobby, Five Below, James Avery and an undisclosed sporting goods provider, among others. Construction is scheduled to begin by the end of the year, with store openings scheduled for fall 2025.