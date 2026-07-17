Joint Venture to Develop 149-Unit Apartment Building in Manhattan’s SoHo District

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between Global Holdings and MAG Partners will develop a 149-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s SoHo district. The new building at 122 Varick St. will include 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and 25 percent of the units will be designated as permanently affordable under New York City’s 485-x program. The joint venture is developing the building via a ground lease with Trinity Church, which was represented by Kevin Donner of Cushman & Wakefield in the negotiations. A construction timeline was not announced.