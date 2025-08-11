Monday, August 11, 2025
Joint Venture to Develop 190-Megawatt Data Center in Bosque County, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BOSQUE COUNTY, TEXAS — A joint venture between Energy Capital Partners (ECP), an investment firm with a focus on investing in electricity and sustainability infrastructure, and global private equity firm KKR will develop a 190-megawatt data center in Bosque County, located outside of Waco in Central Texas. The facility will be located adjacent to the Thad Hill Energy Center and will span more than 700,000 square feet. A construction timeline was not disclosed. Global data center owner-operator CyrusOne is also a partner on the project, which is being developed as part of ECP and KKR’s $50 billion strategic partnership to support AI infrastructure growth in the United States.

