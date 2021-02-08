Joint Venture to Develop 194,000 SF Life Sciences Facility, 450-Unit Apartment Building in Boston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast, Office

A construction timeline for the development of new life sciences and multifamily uses at Union Square in Boston was not disclosed.

BOSTON — A joint venture between affiliates of Magellan Development Group, RAS Development, Cypress Equity Investments and USAA Real Estate will develop a 194,000-square-foot life sciences facility and a 450-unit apartment building in the Somerville area of Boston. The development represents the first phase of the master plan for the revitalization of Union Square, a project that will ultimately span 2.4 million square feet of commercial and residential space. The project also includes the addition of an MBTA Green Line station. Daniel Kaufman, Frederic Wittmann and Brett Paulsrud of JLL arranged construction financing through Bank OZK for both the life sciences and the multifamily components of the project.