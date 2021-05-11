REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture to Develop 220-Unit Grand Living Seniors Housing Community in Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

Grand-Living-at-The-Grove-Austin

Construction of Grand Living at The Grove in Austin is set to begin this summer.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A joint venture between Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos., Grand Living and Castletop Capital will develop Grand Living at The Grove, a 260,000-square-foot seniors housing community in the Oakmont Heights neighborhood of Austin. The community will feature 186 independent and assisted living units, as well as a 34-unit memory care wing. Ryan Cos. is the co-developer and design-build firm; Castletop Capital is the master plan developer, and Grand Living will operate the community upon completion. Construction is set to begin next summer. The project will be the fourth Grand Living community in Texas.

