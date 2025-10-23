Thursday, October 23, 2025
Secured through the FHA’s 221(d)(4) multifamily mortgage insurance program, the nonrecourse loan for The WoodLofts, a multifamily project in Shenandoah, Texas, carries a 40-year amortizing scheduled and a fixed interest rate of 5.55 percent.
Joint Venture to Develop 229-Unit Multifamily Project in Shenandoah, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SHENANDOAH, TEXAS — A joint venture between two Houston-based companies, Buckhead Investment Partners Inc. and Juniper Investment Group, will develop a 229-unit multifamily project in Shenandoah, about 35 miles north of Houston. The 3.2-acre site is adjacent to The Woodlands master-planned community, and the development will be known as The WoodLofts. Residences will come in studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans and will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private balconies or patios with optional dog yards. Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse and leasing center, fitness center, cybercafé, media room, dog park and an outdoor kitchen. Preleasing is expected to begin in late 2026, with full completion targeted for the third quarter of 2027. Johnson Capital Multifamily, a division of Oak Real Estate Partners, provided FHA-insured construction-to-permanent financing for The WoodLofts.

