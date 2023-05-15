Monday, May 15, 2023
Springside-Middletown
The amenities at Springside Middletown will be housed within two unique buildings totaling roughly 11,000 square feet.
Joint Venture to Develop 240-Unit Multifamily Project in Middletown, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

MIDDLETOWN, CONN. — A joint venture between Harbor Group International and PB Development will build Springside Middletown, a 240-unit multifamily project that will be located on the southern outskirts of Hartford. The total capitalization of the project is $83.5 million. Springside Middletown will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,020 square feet that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, pickleball courts, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a dog park, playground and walking trails. Construction is slated for a 2025 completion.

