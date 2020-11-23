Joint Venture to Develop 248-Unit Multifamily Community in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A joint venture between Novare Group, Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) and Marble Capital has acquired 11 acres between Interstates 540 and 440 east of downtown Raleigh to develop a 248-unit multifamily community. AT&T sold the land, which currently houses an AT&T Operations Center that will remain in use for the immediate future. The joint venture expects to break ground on the yet-to-be-named project in December with a completion date slated for fall 2022. The complex will offer studio to three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities will include a clubhouse, business center, game room, fitness center and a pool. Humphreys & Partners Architects is the architect, Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer and Construction Enterprises Inc. is the general contractor. Cadence Bank and Atlantic Capital Bank provided debt financing to the developers.