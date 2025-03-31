Joint Venture to Develop 250-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Port Wentworth, Georgia

PORT WENTWORTH, GA. — A joint venture between PCCP LLC and Advenir Azora has secured a 28-acre site in Port Wentworth for the ground-up development of a 250-unit build-to-rent (BTR) residential community. Located at 1100 Meinhard Road, the site is less than 10 miles from the Port of Savannah.

The community will feature one- and two-bedroom duplexes, two-bedroom cottages and two- and three-bedroom townhomes with an average size of 1,081 square feet. Amenities at the complex will include a 3,000-square-foot clubhouse and leasing center with a conference room, coffee bar and an Olympic-style pool with gazebos and lounge chairs, as well as a 1,460-square-foot fitness center with a turfed exterior. Additionally, there will be shared green spaces that will comprise pocket parks and playgrounds, a pickleball court and walking trails. The first homes are expected to be delivered in June 2026.

This project marks PCCP and Advenir Azora’s second joint venture, following the ground-up development of Leo at Wendell in Raleigh, which is slated for completion in December.