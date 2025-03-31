Monday, March 31, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is a rendering of Leo at Wendell, PCCP and Advenir Azora’s first joint venture project located in Raleigh. The co-developers will soon break ground on another BTR project near Savannah, Ga.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentGeorgiaMultifamilySingle-Family RentalSoutheast

Joint Venture to Develop 250-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Port Wentworth, Georgia

by John Nelson

PORT WENTWORTH, GA. — A joint venture between PCCP LLC and Advenir Azora has secured a 28-acre site in Port Wentworth for the ground-up development of a 250-unit build-to-rent (BTR) residential community. Located at 1100 Meinhard Road, the site is less than 10 miles from the Port of Savannah.

The community will feature one- and two-bedroom duplexes, two-bedroom cottages and two- and three-bedroom townhomes with an average size of 1,081 square feet. Amenities at the complex will include a 3,000-square-foot clubhouse and leasing center with a conference room, coffee bar and an Olympic-style pool with gazebos and lounge chairs, as well as a 1,460-square-foot fitness center with a turfed exterior. Additionally, there will be shared green spaces that will comprise pocket parks and playgrounds, a pickleball court and walking trails. The first homes are expected to be delivered in June 2026.

This project marks PCCP and Advenir Azora’s second joint venture, following the ground-up development of Leo at Wendell in Raleigh, which is slated for completion in December.

You may also like

Morgan Companies to Break Ground on Publix-Anchored Shopping...

CBRE Arranges $43.5M Sale of Warehouse in North...

Legacy Realty Group Brokers Sale of Cain Creek...

‘Clouds Are Clearing’ for Next Step of Birmingham’s...

Rockefeller Group, Falcon Commercial Break Ground on 557,339...

BWE Arranges $23.5M Acquisition Loan for Student Housing...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 707,400 SF Industrial Development...

Inland, Devon Complete 601-Unit Self-Storage Redevelopment Project in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8M Sale of Multifamily,...